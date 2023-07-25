Calibre Scientific Acquires Mervilab, a Provider of Laboratory Consumables and Equipment in Spain

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Material y Equipos de Vidrio de Laboratorio S.A. ("Mervilab” or the "Company”), a Spanish provider of laboratory consumables and equipment for the academic and research lab, government, hospital, industrial and pharmaceutical industries. Mervilab is Calibre Scientific’s third acquisition in Spain, further expanding its position as one of the leading providers of laboratory products and services across the country.



Mervilab’s product portfolio includes reagents, liquid handling products, glass & plastic consumables, laboratory equipment, furniture and pilot plant projects. The Company excels in selling holistic solutions for laboratories, including providing technical consulting, drafting projects, delivery & start-up services, as well as post-sale maintenance services.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific gains another strategic partner in the global laboratory supplies market, expanding both our product offering and customer base. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision, as it extends our market reach and strengthens our ability to provide a comprehensive set of solutions to our customers,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Through our expanded distribution network, we will be able to bring our extensive product portfolio closer to customers in Spain.”

"Joining forces with Calibre Scientific allows Mervilab to embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation while staying true to the values that have shaped it,” said Andrés del Álamo Fraile, Director of Mervilab. "I am excited to continue working alongside their talented team and together, we will unlock new opportunities and take Mervilab and Calibre Scientific to new heights.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.