|
19.05.2022 07:00:54
CALIDA GROUP acquires premium lingerie brand Cosabella entering the US market and continuing to consolidate the underwear segment
|
CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
CALIDA GROUP press release
CALIDA GROUP acquires premium lingerie brand Cosabella entering the US market and continuing to consolidate the underwear segment
The Calida GROUP acquires American premium lingerie and loungewear brand Cosabella. The acquisition of this internationally recognized, highly profitable company further strengthens the CALIDA GROUPs position in its core segment of underwear and lingerie and paves the way for its US market entry with the brands CALIDA and AUBADE. The CALIDA GROUPs proven brand expertise and platform model will unleash Cosabellas growth potential in both the US and European markets. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2022.
Cosabella was founded in 1983 by Valeria and Ugo Campello in Miami, USA. A family-owned business with its second-generation management employs approximately 50 people and generated sales in the United States of USD 29 million and an EBITDA of USD 4.8 million in 2021. With its strong growing digital business (online share above 50%) and proven omnichannel capabilities, Cosabella is an ideal strategic fit to complete the CALIDA GROUPs existing business with the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, erlich textil as well as LAFUMA MOBILIER and will further enhance its continuous growth. With its Italian heritage, Cosabella embodies a still largely untapped potential in the European market, which will be unleashed with the help of the CALIDA GROUPs advantageous market position in the region. Additionally, this acquisition creates an ideal starting position for the US market entry of its brands CALIDA and AUBADE. Cosabella will serve as the US hub for the successful geographical expansion of the CALIDA GROUP, which is in line with the strategy ACCELERATE 2026.
With the integration into the CALIDA GROUP, existing production sites and its branding platform will be leveraged by Cosabella, allowing for the optimization of synergies as well as promising growth potential in the two key markets Europe and US. With this acquisition, the group is further enhancing its portfolio with a strong growing, high margin business. The CALIDA GROUP acquires a 100 percent stake in Cosabella for a total package of USD 80 million including earn out thus reinvesting the sales proceeds from MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP in its core segment of underwear and continuing to execute the ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. In the last five years, Cosabella reached an average annual sales growth of +22% (CAGR 2017-2021) and an EBITDA margin of 16.1% in 2021 (EBITDA margin CALIDA GROUP 2021: 10.6%).
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CALIDA GROUP, says: With the acquisition of the strong e-commerce brand Cosabella, we continue focusing the CALIDA GROUP on its core segment while simultaneously enhancing its online growth. This transaction is completely in line with the strategy ACCELERATE 2026 and highly accretive for all stakeholders. As a family business, Cosabella shares our groups values regarding quality, customer service, long-term business development, and inclusion.
Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: We are very pleased to have the internationally recognized Cosabella brand enhancing our product offerings in our core segment of lingerie and underwear. With our long-standing brand expertise, we will strengthen the awareness of Cosabella as a popular lingerie brand in Europe and at the same time will benefit from Cosabellas US market knowledge. Additionally, Cosabella provides an ideal hub to launch our brands CALIDA und AUBADE in the US market as an added value to this deal. With the Cosabella teams expertise and experience in this market, we will drive the groups geographical expansion forward strategically and create further consolidation opportunities in the underwear market. We warmly welcome our Cosabella colleagues and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.
For further information, please contact:
About Cosabella
www.cosabella.com
Additional features:
File: CALIDA GROUP
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CALIDA Holding AG
|Bahnstrasse
|6208 Oberkirch
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 925 45 25
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@calida.com
|Internet:
|www.calidagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126639464
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1356047
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1356047 19-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Calida AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Calida AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Calida AG
|24,60
|-4,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.