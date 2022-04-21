CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal

CALIDA GROUP successfully completes sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP



21-Apr-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CALIDA GROUP press release

ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Sursee (Switzerland), 21 April 2022

CALIDA GROUP successfully completes sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP

The Calida GROUP has completed the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP to Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital as scheduled on April 20, 2022. Jean-Pierre Millet, investor and grandson of the founder of MILLET, together with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity company specialized in the sports industry, take over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP with the brands MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR, and return the company to the founding family.

With the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, the CALIDA GROUP has reached another important milestone in the implementation of their ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The CALIDA GROUP is focusing on the core areas of underwear and lingerie with the established brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil, and on outdoor furniture with LAFUMA MOBILIER. In addition to the organic growth of the four brands, the CALIDA GROUP also intends to accelerate business development through targeted acquisitions. The proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP are to be used in particular for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segments.

For further information, please contact:

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

investor.relations@calidagroup.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG