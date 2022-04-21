|
21.04.2022 07:00:41
CALIDA GROUP successfully completes sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
|
CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
CALIDA GROUP press release
CALIDA GROUP successfully completes sale of MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP
The Calida GROUP has completed the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP to Jean-Pierre Millet and Inspiring Sport Capital as scheduled on April 20, 2022. Jean-Pierre Millet, investor and grandson of the founder of MILLET, together with Inspiring Sport Capital, a private equity company specialized in the sports industry, take over the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP with the brands MILLET and LAFUMA OUTDOOR, and return the company to the founding family.
With the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP, the CALIDA GROUP has reached another important milestone in the implementation of their ACCELERATE 2026 strategy. The CALIDA GROUP is focusing on the core areas of underwear and lingerie with the established brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil, and on outdoor furniture with LAFUMA MOBILIER. In addition to the organic growth of the four brands, the CALIDA GROUP also intends to accelerate business development through targeted acquisitions. The proceeds from the sale of the MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP are to be used in particular for acquisitions in the underwear and lingerie segments.
For further information, please contact:
The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG
Additional features:
File: 20220421 CALIDA Holding AG_Closing sale of MMG_EN
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CALIDA Holding AG
|Bahnstrasse
|6208 Oberkirch
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 925 45 25
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@calida.com
|Internet:
|www.calidagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126639464
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1330809
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1330809 21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!