Sursee (Switzerland), 19th of April 2023

CALIDA Holding AG 2023 Annual General Meeting all proposals approved

The shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the Calida Holding AG Annual General Meeting today.

The current independent Board members Laurence Bourdon-Tracol, Patricia Gandji, Stefan Portmann and Gregor Greber were re-elected for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. Felix Sulzberger was newly elected by the shareholders to the Board of Directors as independent Chairman. In addition, Allan Kellenberger and Eric Sibbern were elected as new Board members and Thomas Stöcklin was elected as a new independent Board member. The contributions of the former Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard and the former Board members Erich Kellenberger and Lukas Morscher, who did not stand for re-election, were thanked.

The dividend proposed by the Board of Directors of CHF 0.60 per share from available retained earnings and CHF 0.55 per share from capital contribution reserves was accepted.

The shareholders of CALIDA Holding AG also approved the sustainability report 2022 and the remuneration report 2022, which were submitted to non-binding consultative votes.

In addition, the proposals of the amendments to the statutes to meet the requirements of the revised company law were adopted. These included the introduction of a capital band as well as amendments to the statutes due to the revision of the company law and for the modernisation and clarification thereof.

A detailed list of all resolutions and results of the Annual General Meeting 2023 can be found at: https://www.calidagroup.com/en/investors/#annual-general-meetings

For further information, please contact:

Calida Holding AG

investor.relations@calidagroup.com

Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Tel.: +41 43 244 81 51

staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, ERLICH TEXTIL and COSABELLA in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2022, the Group generated sales of almost CHF 324 million with over 2,500 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.