+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 07:00:28

CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella

CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
CALIDA Holding AG: Calida GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella

24-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CALIDA GROUP press release
ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Sursee (Switzerland), 24 May 2022

CALIDA GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella

The CALIDA GROUP has completed the acquisition of Cosabella on 23 May 2022. The acquisition of the internationally recognized and highly profitable company further strengthens the CALIDA GROUPs position in its core segment of underwear and lingerie. The CALIDA GROUP acquired a 100 percent stake in Cosabella, reinvesting the sales proceeds from MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP.

With the successful completion of the transaction, the CALIDA GROUP has reached another milestone in the implementation of their strategy ACCELERATE 2026. Along with the established brands in the underwear and lingerie segment CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER, Cosabella will further enhance the CALIDA GROUPs continuous growth. Additionally, the acquisition creates an ideal starting position for the US market entry of the brands.

For further information, please contact:
Calida Holding AG
Sacha Gerber, CFO
investor.relations@calidagroup.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, erlich textil and Cosabella in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Additional features:
File: 20220524 CALIDA Holding AG_Closing Cosabella_EN
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: CALIDA Holding AG
Bahnstrasse
6208 Oberkirch
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 925 45 25
E-mail: investor.relations@calida.com
Internet: www.calidagroup.com
ISIN: CH0126639464
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1359349

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1359349  24-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Calida AGmehr Nachrichten