CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

CALIDA Holding AG: Calida GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella



24-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CALIDA GROUP press release

ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Sursee (Switzerland), 24 May 2022

CALIDA GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella

The CALIDA GROUP has completed the acquisition of Cosabella on 23 May 2022. The acquisition of the internationally recognized and highly profitable company further strengthens the CALIDA GROUPs position in its core segment of underwear and lingerie. The CALIDA GROUP acquired a 100 percent stake in Cosabella, reinvesting the sales proceeds from MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP.

With the successful completion of the transaction, the CALIDA GROUP has reached another milestone in the implementation of their strategy ACCELERATE 2026. Along with the established brands in the underwear and lingerie segment CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER, Cosabella will further enhance the CALIDA GROUPs continuous growth. Additionally, the acquisition creates an ideal starting position for the US market entry of the brands.

For further information, please contact:

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

investor.relations@calidagroup.com

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, erlich textil and Cosabella in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.