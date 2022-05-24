|
24.05.2022 07:00:28
CALIDA Holding AG: CALIDA GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella
|
CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
CALIDA GROUP press release
CALIDA GROUP successfully completes acquisition of premium lingerie brand Cosabella
The CALIDA GROUP has completed the acquisition of Cosabella on 23 May 2022. The acquisition of the internationally recognized and highly profitable company further strengthens the CALIDA GROUPs position in its core segment of underwear and lingerie. The CALIDA GROUP acquired a 100 percent stake in Cosabella, reinvesting the sales proceeds from MILLET MOUNTAIN GROUP.
With the successful completion of the transaction, the CALIDA GROUP has reached another milestone in the implementation of their strategy ACCELERATE 2026. Along with the established brands in the underwear and lingerie segment CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER, Cosabella will further enhance the CALIDA GROUPs continuous growth. Additionally, the acquisition creates an ideal starting position for the US market entry of the brands.
For further information, please contact:
The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, erlich textil and Cosabella in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
Additional features:
File: 20220524 CALIDA Holding AG_Closing Cosabella_EN
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CALIDA Holding AG
|Bahnstrasse
|6208 Oberkirch
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 925 45 25
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@calida.com
|Internet:
|www.calidagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126639464
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1359349
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1359349 24-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!