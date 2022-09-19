|
CALIDA Holding AG: Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP
Sursee (Switzerland), 19 September 2022
Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP
Sacha D. Gerber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the CALIDA GROUP Executive Management, has decided to take on a new professional challenge outside the group. Sacha D. Gerber has been responsible for the financial management of the group since July 2018. The process to determine his successor will be initiated immediately. Sacha D. Gerber and the Executive Management will ensure a smooth handover over the next few months.
Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: "With his high level of expertise and great commitment, Sacha D. Gerber has contributed to the successful strategic development of the group over the past four years and has been a substantial factor in the sustainable growth of the CALIDA GROUP. We thank him for his efforts and valuable contributions, with which he helped to shape the focus and most recently the internationalization of the group. We deeply regret his departure and wish Sacha D. Gerber all the best for his professional future."
