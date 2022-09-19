CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CALIDA Holding AG: Changes in the Executive Management of the Calida GROUP



19-Sep-2022

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CALIDA GROUP press release

ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Sursee (Switzerland), 19 September 2022

Changes in the Executive Management of the CALIDA GROUP

Sacha D. Gerber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the CALIDA GROUP Executive Management, has decided to take on a new professional challenge outside the group. Sacha D. Gerber has been responsible for the financial management of the group since July 2018. The process to determine his successor will be initiated immediately. Sacha D. Gerber and the Executive Management will ensure a smooth handover over the next few months.

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, CEO of the CALIDA GROUP, comments: "With his high level of expertise and great commitment, Sacha D. Gerber has contributed to the successful strategic development of the group over the past four years and has been a substantial factor in the sustainable growth of the CALIDA GROUP. We thank him for his efforts and valuable contributions, with which he helped to shape the focus and most recently the internationalization of the group. We deeply regret his departure and wish Sacha D. Gerber all the best for his professional future."

For further information, please contact:

Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Tel.: +41 43 244 81 51

staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, ERLICH TEXTIL and COSABELLA in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In the first half of 2022, the Group generated sales of over CHF 172 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.