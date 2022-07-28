CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CALIDA Holding AG: Founding family Kellenberger seeks succession arrangement as Calida GROUPs anchor shareholder



28-Jul-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CALIDA GROUP press release

ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Sursee (Switzerland), 28 July 2022

Founding family Kellenberger seeks succession arrangement as CALIDA GROUPs anchor shareholder

The Board of Directors of the CALIDA GROUP has been informed by the Kellenberger family, founding family and anchor shareholder of the CALIDA GROUP, that they wish to initiate the arrangement of their succession as anchor shareholder. There is no successor for Erich Kellenberger with the necessary industrial expertise available within the family in the foreseeable future. Against this background, the Kellenberger family intends to sell its 33.5% shareholding in the CALIDA GROUP. The Kellenberger family is aiming for a constructive solution for all stakeholders and intends to pass on its shareholding to responsible shareholders.

The Board of Directors and the Management have taken note of the intention of the founding family. Their goal is to successfully further develop the CALIDA GROUP as an independent listed company. The ACCELERATE 2026 growth strategy presented in November 2021 will continue to be implemented as planned.

For further information, please contact:

Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Phone: +41 43 244 81 51

staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE, ERLICH TEXTIL and COSABELLA in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In the first half of 2022, the Group generated sales of over CHF 172 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.