Calida Holding AG strengthens diversity on the Board of Directors



CALIDA GROUP press release

Sursee (Switzerland), 24 March 2022

Calida Holding AG is nominating Patricia Gandji and Laurence Bourdon-Tracol for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 April 2022. Nathalie Gaveau and Marco Gadola, current members of the Board of Directors, will not be standing for re-election.

Patricia Gandji, German national and resident of Geneva, is Chief People Officer and has been CEO for the regions of Europe and America for the luxury group, Richemont, since 2017. She was formerly the head of Northern European business for the Richemont subsidiary, Cartier; a position she held for twelve years. With more than 25 years' experience in the luxury goods and fashion industry, Patricia Gandji, as a performance-driven leader, brings global experience in advancing brands through innovative and digital strategies to the Calida GROUP.

Laurence Bourdon-Tracol, French national and resident of Berne, has been CFO at Skyscanner since May 2021 and responsible for the global finance function since 2020. Since 2021, she has also held the position of Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of British company Gousto. Previously, Laurence Bourdon-Tracol spent more than ten years working in various capacities for eBay Inc. in Switzerland and California. As a renowned and internationally experienced expert in business financing and leadership, she is the ideal candidate to help accelerate the CALIDA GROUPS's further transformation.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, President of the CALIDA GROUP's Board of Directors, comments: "I am delighted that Patricia Gandji and Laurence Bourdon-Tracol are standing for election to our Board. These two experienced managers will complement the Board's existing expertise in a significant way and further strengthen the diversity of our Board. As they step down from the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Nathalie Gaveau and Marco Gadola for their outstanding commitment. Marco Gadola has played a key role in shaping the development of our group since 2011, formerly as Chairman of the Board of Directors and latterly as Vice Chairman. Both Nathalie Gaveau, Board member since 2018, and Marco Gadola have shared their extensive expertise to actively shape the successful strategic focusing of the CALIDA GROUP in recent years."

As well as the election of Board members, the agenda and proposals will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting as per the invitation. Amongst other topics, the sustainability concept should be incorporated in the company's statutory purpose, by explicitly stipulating the long-term sustainable creation of value. In this way, the CALIDA GROUP wishes to place even greater emphasis on the sustainability objectives it practises and pursues.

The 35th Annual General Meeting of the CALIDA GROUP will be held on 14 April 2022. Once again, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, shareholders will not be attending in person.

Calida Holding AG

Sacha Gerber, CFO

Investor.relations@calida.com



The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and erlich textil in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2021, the Group generated sales of over CHF 298 million with around 2,400 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.