CALIFIA FARMS LAUNCHES ORGANIC OATMILK AND ALMONDMILK, MADE WITH 3 SIMPLE INGREDIENTS

Dairy-free plant milks contain no oils, no gums – just water, a pinch of salt, oats and almonds for a delicious homemade taste!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms, a leading, premium plant-based beverage brand, expands its award-winning line of dairy-free products with the launch of USDA certified Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk. With just three simple ingredients -- purified water, sea salt, oats/almonds -- and no oils or gums, the brand designed the latest offerings to meet the needs of consumers seeking products with fewer ingredients, yet at an accessible price point. They are available at Kroger Co., Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and other retailers nationwide.

Featured in Bella Hadid's recent 'Kinsicle' Smoothie collab with Erewhon Market, Califia Farms organic plant milks deliver true homemade taste with all the rich smoothness people desire. It's dairy-free goodness in its purest form and perfect for cereal, smoothies, cooking and baking.

Made from purified water, organic almonds and sea salt

USDA certified organic with no oils, no gums

Settling is natural so shake it before enjoyed

Available in refrigerated format in a 48-ounce bottle

$5.99 MSRP

Made from purified water, organic oats and sea salt

USDA certified organic with no oils, no gums

Settling is natural so shake it before enjoyed

Available in refrigerated format in a 48-ounce bottle

$6.49 MSRP

Califia Farms Organic AlmondmilkCalifia Farms Organic Oatmilk

"I can't think of a better way for Califia to kick off the new year than with the launch of our deliciously simple Organic Oatmilk and Almondmilk," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "With the addition of these two items, we're making plant based even more accessible to consumers looking for yummy, shorter label options without oils or gums. We are so proud to continue driving the dairy-free category forward with innovation that sparks joy in the kitchen and gives people the versatility and taste they crave."

Brand Expands Portfolio with New Sizes, Flavored Oatmilk

Califia Farms organic rollout coincides with the launch of three additional items that build on the success of the brand's wide assortment of dairy-free plant milks: a deliciously creamy Chocolate Oatmilk as well as a 72-ounce, family-friendly version of their popular 48-ounce Unsweetened Almondmilk and Extra Creamy Oatmilk. These items can be found at select retailers nationwide. For product availability, visit the Califia Farms store locator.

Contains 50% less sugar than regular chocolate milk

Real cocoa powder blends perfectly with creamy oat milk to give you your favorite chocolatey treat, dairy-free and plant-based

Available in refrigerated format

$5.49 MSRP

An original fan favorite, now in a larger size for the whole family to enjoy

Smooth and creamy with 0g of sugar per serving, perfect for all your plant milk needs

Available in refrigerated format

$6.29 MSRP

Same delicious formula as our original 48-ounce, now in a larger size

Rich and smooth, with a creamy, neutral taste

Available in refrigerated format

$6.69 MSRP

Chocolate Oatmilk, 48-ounce bottleUnsweetened Almondmilk, 72-ounce bottleExtra Creamy Oatmilk, 72-ounce bottle

As with all Califia Farms products, these new offerings are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients, Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, vegan and free from carrageenan and soy.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees as well as our new Heavy Whip heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok. #Calilujah

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/califia-farms-launches-organic-oatmilk-and-almondmilk-made-with-3-simple-ingredients-301717210.html

SOURCE Califia Farms