California Casualty's Latest Work Hard/Play Hard Contest Will Give One Lucky First Responder $5,000 Worth of STIHL® Tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty's 2020 Work Hard/Play Hard $5,000 STIHL® tools giveaway will come to a close in October. Law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs must enter to win at http://www.contest4heroes.com before October 31, 2020.

As our world changes, so does the roles and responsibilities of those on our frontlines. Today, more than ever, our nation's public safety professionals are feeling the pressure of their jobs. California Casualty, the auto and home insurance company trusted by these American heroes, offers its annual Work Hard/Play Hard contest as a way to thank them for their dedication and service.

Working to ensure public safety, enforce laws, arrive first to emergencies, and provide reassurance to anxious communities, first responders face challenges and stressors every day that can affect their bodies, minds, and families.

As a partner to public safety groups across the nation for half a century, we have witnessed the spirit that drives their sense of duty and we appreciate the daily sacrifices they make.

"California Casualty remains committed to the dedicated professionals who serve our communities. We owe them this thank you for all that they do," said Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick.

Previous Work Hard/Play Hard sweepstakes from California Casualty have awarded public safety personnel with Liberty Safes, DeWalt Tools, motorcycles, and cash. Past winners include an Oregon Police Officer; a Colorado Sheriff's captain; firefighters from California, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania; and a California Highway Patrolman.

California Casualty will provide one lucky winner the STIHL® tools of their choice in the 2020 Work Hard/Play Hard $5,000 STIHL tools drawing, open to police officers, EMTs and firefighters – American heroes who work hard and risk their lives. Entries are being accepted now through October 31, 2020 at http://www.contest4heroes.com. The winner will be announced in November.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. Learn more about California Casualty at http://www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

*STIHL® does not endorse or sponsor this promotion

