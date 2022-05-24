California Chief Edward Medrano Joins Police Body Camera Analytics Board

Chief Medrano has served as the President of both the California Police Chiefs Association and The Los Angeles County Police Chief's Association.

CHICAGO , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading provider of automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that Chief Edward Medrano will join the company's board of advisors to help guide the company's body camera data analysis platform.

Former President of California Police Chiefs Association Joins Body Camera Analytics Board

Truleo's body camera analytics platform converts 100% of videos into searchable "Baseball Card Stats for Cops." Truleo leverages natural language processing (NLP) to automatically classify events and analyze the language the officer uses which provides unprecedented insights into everyday interactions.

Chief Medrano recently served as the Chief of the Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) for the CA Department of Justice. Before this position, Chief Medrano has over thirty years of Public Service, including eleven years as a Police Chief and two years as a City Manager. Chief Medrano has served as the President of both the California Police Chiefs Association and The Los Angeles County Police Chief's Association. In addition to his professional career, He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

"Chief Medrano is one of the brightest minds in policing," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "I feel very fortunate to receive his ideas and guidance on how best to leverage body camera analysis to improve policing."

"I believe in Truleo's mission to convert body camera data into customer service metrics," said Chief Medrano. "These metrics enable police departments to ensure we maintain the absolute highest levels of professionalism for our communities."

Chief Edward Medrano will join Chief Bill Partridge, Retired Assistant Chief Anthony Trevino and Chief Ken Truver on Truleo's advisory board. All members are graduates of the FBI National Academy.

About Truleo

Truleo provides automated review and analysis of police body camera data. Truleo's customer service metrics help agencies promote best practices, train new officers and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co.

SOURCE Truleo