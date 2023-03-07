Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 02:32:34

California Governor Says 'won't Be Doing Business' With Walgreens Over Its Abortion Pill Decision

(RTTNews) - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will not be doing business with Walgreens over its decision not to dispense an abortion pill "Mifepristone'.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," Newsom Tweeted on Monday, following the company's decision last week.

Walgreens reportedly said last week that it will not distribute the abortion medication in 20 states where the pills remain legal amid a shifting landscape after a number of state officials threatened legal action.

Meanwhile, Walgreens clarified on Monday that it plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.

Once it is certified by the FDA, it will dispense the medication consistent with federal and state laws, Walgreens said in a statement.

