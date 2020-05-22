California Hyundai Dealer Offers Drivers Detailed Model Information with New Research Pages

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding all the information a driver needs to learn more about a new Hyundai model just got a lot easier thanks to a California dealership. Hyundai of Moreno Valley has just added a new model research page that offers detailed information on all its vehicles. From crossovers and SUVs to hybrids, sedans, hatchbacks and plug-in electric cars, shoppers can now find the details they need to make an informed buying decision. With all the Hyundai model research pages in one place, it is now much easier for drivers to learn more about what all the new models have to offer.

The Hyundai model research page offers drivers a closer and more detailed look at all the new vehicles so they can have the information they need to make an informed buying decision. Visiting the new research page will give shoppers a better understanding of what every new Hyundai model has to offer. The information available on the Hyundai research pages include each model's technology and comfort features, engine options, safety features, available inventory and much more.

To learn more about any new Hyundai model or to view current sales, drivers can visit the California Hyundai dealership's website by going to http://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com. Shoppers may also contact the sales department at Hyundai of Moreno Valley with questions by dialing 951-900-4248 or by driving to 27500 Eucalyptus Ave.

SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley