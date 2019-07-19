California REALTORS® award more than $26,000 in scholarships

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) Scholarship Foundation recently awarded 11 California college students with scholarships, ranging from $2,000 to $4,000, for a total of $26,550. The C.A.R. Scholarship Foundation provides awards up to $4,000 to students enrolled at a California college or university pursuing degrees centered on, or supporting, a career in the real estate industry.

"We are pleased to award these 11 deserving students with scholarships so that they may follow their passion of choosing a career in real estate," said Melanie McShane, chair of C.A.R.'s Scholarship Foundation Committee. "With younger home buyers and sellers soon becoming a larger share of the consumer real estate market, it only makes sense to help the next generation of real estate professionals serve those consumers by awarding them with scholarships so that they may more easily attain their career goals."

Scholarship recipients include :

Arya Afighom, Southwestern Law School, Cheryl Betyar Memorial Scholarship

Memorial Scholarship Dane-Austin Baker , University of San Diego , The Anewalt Family Scholarship

, , The Anewalt Family Scholarship Jessica Demirdjian , University of San Diego , The Citrus Valley Community Awareness Dale Colby Scholarship

, , The Citrus Valley Community Awareness Dale Colby Scholarship Nina Elizarraras , El Camino College , James M. Udall Sr. Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Ryan Kelley-Cahill , University of California Berkeley , Maurice G. Read Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Viktoriia Lebid , Saddleback College , Pacific West/ Alice Hollingshead /Barbara Moss Scholarship

, , Pacific West/ /Barbara Moss Scholarship Jaslynn Luong , Los Angeles City College , Michael Freeman Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Joseph Masters , Diablo Valley College , Ed J. J. Keegan Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Korey Richardson , San Jose State University , Larry Lee Fargher, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Rachel Sanni , Los Angeles City College , Orin G. Berge Sr. Memorial Scholarship

, , Memorial Scholarship Emma Walker , Cuesta College, Deede Keller Memorial Scholarship

Students may be eligible to apply for a scholarship award if they are currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college in California and are pursuing a degree for professions which are centered on, or support a career in real estate transactional activity such as Real Estate Brokerage, Real Estate Finance, Real Estate Management, Real Estate Development, Real Estate Appraisal, Real Estate Planning, Real Estate Law, Commercial Real Estate, and other fields of study the Trustees believe worthy of consideration. For more information, visit https://car.org/difference/scholarships.

The C.A.R. Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and may receive tax-deductible donations. Those who would like to make a difference and contribute, please email scholarship@car.org.

The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Scholarship Foundation was established in 1948.The foundation, which was originally called the Glenn D. Willaman Real Estate Foundation, was suggested and started at the Silver Anniversary Testimonial Banquet for Glenn D. Willaman, the Association's first Executive Officer, at the 42nd Convention of the California Real Estate Association (as C.A.R. was previously known). The Association wished to honor Willaman for his 25 years of service to it and started the Foundation with $1,874.38 in cash, a $1,000 bond and some donation pledges.

The Foundation seeks to provide scholarships to help students whose intelligence, qualities of leadership and health make them assets worth developing for the future good of the state and encourage people going into the real estate business to obtain a quality real estate education.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

