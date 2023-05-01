California Resources Appoints Manuela Molina As New CFO

(RTTNews) - California Resources Corp. (CRC), an energy and carbon management company, announced Monday that Manuela Molina has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8, 2023. Molina succeeds Francisco Leon, who was named President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors as of April 28, 2023.

Molina is a seasoned energy executive with more than 25 years of corporate finance, capital markets and project financing experience and brings an extensive background in the development of energy infrastructure projects in the natural gas and power sectors.

Molina joins the company from Sempra Energy, where she held various senior finance leadership roles, including most recently as Vice President of Audit Services and Vice President of Investor Relations.

Earlier in her tenure at Sempra Energy, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova), a Mexican subsidiary of Sempra Energy. She served in leadership roles with Kinder Morgan and the former El Paso Corp. in Mexico.