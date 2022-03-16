California Students to Hear from NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Los Angeles will have an opportunity next week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The space-to-Earth call will air live at 12:25 p.m. EDT Monday, March 21, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn will answer prerecorded video questions from students studying science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) at the Orville Wright Middle School STEAM and Gifted Magnet. The downlink supports the school's goal of cultivating learners' interest and curiosity and is part of a year-long initiative to increase student awareness about spaceflight.

The event will be virtual. Media interested in covering it should contact the school's Myla Jacques at: 310-258-6600 or myla.k.jacques@lausd.net.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon in preparation for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting International Space Station research at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

