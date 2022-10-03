|
03.10.2022 13:55:07
Calithera Gets FDA Fast Track Designation For Sapanisertib For Squamous Lung Cancer Treatment
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for Calithera Biosciences Inc.'s (CALA) investigational mTORC 1/2 inhibitor sapanisertib (CB-228) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or sqNSCLC whose tumors have a mutation in nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor (NFE2L2, also called NRF2) and who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, the company said in a statement.
The FDA grants Fast Track designation to facilitate development and expedite the review of therapies with the potential to treat a serious condition where there is an unmet medical need.
A therapeutic that receives Fast Track designation can benefit from early and frequent communication with the agency, in addition to a rolling submission of the marketing application, with potential pathways for expedited approval that have the objective of getting important new therapies to patients more quickly.
Calithera's ongoing Phase 2 trial is a multi-center, open-label study of sapanisertib monotherapy in patients with NRF2-mutated sqNSCLC whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-doublet chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (anti-PD/L1) with or without anti-CTLA-4.
The study is evaluating sapanisertib 2 mg twice a day or 3 mg once a day in patients with sqNSCLC harboring either wild-type (WT) or mutated NRF2, as detected by next-generation sequencing.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Calithera Biosciences Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Calithera Biosciences Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.