CALL FOR ENTRY FOR THE HMC STRATEGIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the call for entry for the HMC Strategic ExcellenceAwards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Census data has revealed that Hispanics are responsible for half of the population growth of the nation and a critical driver of the nation's rich cultural complexity.

"The time is now to increase investment and focus on cultural relevance with the most dynamic growth sector in our nation. Hispanic cultural insights and strategies have never been more critical to the marketing landscape," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and executive director of account planning at Lopez Negrete Communications. "HMC is proud to recognize the power of great insights and celebrate the cultural strategists behind the most effective Hispanic campaigns in the market."

Open to U.S.-based agencies whose media has run since January 2021, the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards feature a simple submission process similar to that of Cannes and FIAP. There are six categories that will be judged: Best Hispanic Cultural Insight, Mainstream Impact, Impact on Innovation, Pro-Bono, Shopper and/or Experiential Impact, and Media Connections & Content Strategy Impact.

Led by Jury President Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai, the panel of judges features thought leaders from the Hispanic marketing and advertising community, including strategists, creative directors, and leading marketing professionals from the client side:

Mauricio Cadena , Group Strategy Planning Director, Alma

, Group Strategy Planning Director, Paula Castro , Multicultural Brand and Creative Strategy, Google

, Multicultural Brand and Creative Strategy, Priscilla Flores Dohnert , Brand Director, Luxury Tequila

, Brand Director, Daniella Linkus , Business Director & Multicultural Business Lead, Anomaly

, Business Director & Multicultural Business Lead, Jennifer Pollack, VP, Integrated Strategy, Dentsu McGarryBowen

Elias Weinstock, EVP Chief Creative Director, Casanova //McCann

Click here to apply for the 2022 HMC Strategic Excellence Awards—the deadline to enter is February 21. The winners will be announced in March and will present their award-winning campaigns on Tuesday, April 5 at the HMC Annual Summit taking place in New York City. Registration will open in February.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

