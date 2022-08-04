|
04.08.2022 22:54:55
Callaway Golf Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $105.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $91.7 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Callaway Golf Co. reported adjusted earnings of $93.5 million or $0.47 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.12 billion from $913.6 million last year.
Callaway Golf Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $105.4 Mln. vs. $91.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.12 Bln vs. $913.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.945-$3.970 bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Callaway Golf Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
06:00
|Callaway Golf (ELY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Callaway Golf veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.22
|Callaway Golf stock price target cut to $30 from $40 at KeyBanc Capital (MarketWatch)
|
11.05.22
|Why Callaway Golf Stock Popped 10.4% on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Callaway Golf (ELY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Callaway Golf präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)