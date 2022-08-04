Callaway Golf Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $105.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $91.7 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Callaway Golf Co. reported adjusted earnings of $93.5 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.12 billion from $913.6 million last year.

Callaway Golf Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $105.4 Mln. vs. $91.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.12 Bln vs. $913.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.945-$3.970 bln