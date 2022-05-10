+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 22:54:30

Callaway Golf Co. Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Golf and lifestyle company Callaway Golf Co. on Tuesday raised its full-year 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenue between $3.94 billion and $3.97 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $535 million and $555 million in the year ahead.

Earlier, the company projected fiscal 2022 revenues between $3.78 billion and $3.82 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was expected between $490 million and $515 million. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post revenues of $3.83 billion for the year ahead.

In the second quarter of 2022, the company expects revenues in the $1.09-$1.11 billion range and adjusted EBITDA between $185 million and $200 million. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post Q2 revenues of $1.01 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Callaway Golf Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Callaway Golf Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Callaway Golf Co. 17,96 0,00% Callaway Golf Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste in Asien
Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Donnerstag mehrheitlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen