22.11.2019 21:11:00
Callaway Golf Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2019.
About Callaway Golf Company
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.
