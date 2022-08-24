Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Callaway Golf Company To Change Name To Topgolf Callaway Brands

(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Wednesday announced plans to change its corporate name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

The company said the name change follows its merger with Topgolf in 2021 and reflects the company's "dynamic brand portfolio that has unmatched scale and reach across the full Modern Golf and active lifestyle ecosystem, including on- and off-course golf."

"We are excited to introduce Topgolf Callaway Brands, which better acknowledges our long-term strategic path forward, while emphasizing our unique and dominant leadership in the Modern Golf space," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With the change, our new corporate identity will reinforce the opportunities that are anchored in our strong heritage business and at the same time build important awareness for our strategic shift towards exciting new ventures in the Modern Golf and active lifestyle segments."

The company expects the corporate name change to be effective on or about September 6, 2022. The company also intends to change its ticker symbol on the NYSE from "ELY" to "MODG".

