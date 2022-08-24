|
24.08.2022 23:40:07
Callaway Golf Company To Change Name To Topgolf Callaway Brands
(RTTNews) - Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Wednesday announced plans to change its corporate name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.
The company said the name change follows its merger with Topgolf in 2021 and reflects the company's "dynamic brand portfolio that has unmatched scale and reach across the full Modern Golf and active lifestyle ecosystem, including on- and off-course golf."
"We are excited to introduce Topgolf Callaway Brands, which better acknowledges our long-term strategic path forward, while emphasizing our unique and dominant leadership in the Modern Golf space," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With the change, our new corporate identity will reinforce the opportunities that are anchored in our strong heritage business and at the same time build important awareness for our strategic shift towards exciting new ventures in the Modern Golf and active lifestyle segments."
The company expects the corporate name change to be effective on or about September 6, 2022. The company also intends to change its ticker symbol on the NYSE from "ELY" to "MODG".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Callaway Golf Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.22
|Callaway Golf (ELY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Callaway Golf veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.22
|Callaway Golf stock price target cut to $30 from $40 at KeyBanc Capital (MarketWatch)
|
11.05.22
|Why Callaway Golf Stock Popped 10.4% on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Callaway Golf (ELY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Callaway Golf präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Callaway Golf Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Callaway Golf Co.
|23,54
|1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.