1&1 Aktie
WKN: 554550 / ISIN: DE0005545503
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16.05.2026 01:44:37
Callaway Stock Has Soared 150%. Here’s Why One Fund Still Bought 1.1 Million Shares
On May 15, 2026, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP disclosed a new position in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:CALY), acquiring 1,125,984 shares in an estimated $15.80 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP reported a new position in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:CALY), purchasing 1,125,984 shares. The estimated transaction value is $15.80 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter. The position’s quarter-end value stood at $15.63 million, reflecting both the acquisition and changes in market price during the period.Callaway Golf Company operates in three business segments: Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle, combining product offerings with experiential entertainment. It sells its products through retailers, online retailers, and directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites, and operates in the consumer cyclical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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