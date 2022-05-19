|
19.05.2022 14:58:08
Calliditas: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion On Conditional Marketing Authorisation For Kinpeygo
(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) said the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorisation for Kinpeygo for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy in adults at risk of rapid disease progression with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio =1.5 g/gram. A final decision by the European Commission on granting a marketing authorisation is anticipated in third quarter of 2022.
The company noted that, upon approval Kinpeygo, which was developed under the name Nefecon, will be marketed exclusively by STADA Arzneimittel AG.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Calliditas Therapeutics AB (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Calliditas Therapeutics (spons ADRs) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Calliditas Therapeutics (spons ADRs) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.21
|Ausblick: Calliditas Therapeutics (spons ADRs) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Calliditas Therapeutics (spons ADRs) legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)