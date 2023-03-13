|
Calliditas : Phase 3 Trial Of Nefecon In IgA Nephropathy Meets Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) announced positive results from the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which investigated the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
The company noted that the trial met its primary endpoint with Nefecon demonstrating a highly statistically significant benefit over placebo in estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR over the two-year period of 9-months of treatment with Nefecon or placebo and 15-months of follow-up off drug.
Supportive 2-year total slope analyses were statistically significant and clinically meaningful reflecting a sustained treatment benefit.
According to the company, the eGFR benefit was observed across the entire study population, irrespective of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) baseline, which the company believes supports a regulatory filing for full approval in the study population.
Urine protein-to-creatinine ratio reductions observed were durable, reflecting a long lasting treatment effect during the 15-month follow-up period off treatment.
Nefecon is being marketed by Calliditas in the US under the brand name TARPEYO, and by STADA Arzneimittel AG in the EEA, Switzerland and the UK under the brand name Kinpeygo.
Calliditas said it plans to file for full approval from the FDA, and support filing for full approval with EC and UK MHRA during 2023 for patients with primary IgAN based on the Phase 3 study population.
