Calliditas To Work With Viatris To Bring Nefecon To Japanese Patients

(RTTNews) - Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) has entered into a license agreement with Viatris, through its Global Healthcare Gateway, to bring Nefecon, a specialty IgAN therapy to patients in Japan. Nefecon is a specialty drug recently approved in Europe and the US for the treatment of the chronic autoimmune kidney disease Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy or IgAN.

"We look forward to working in close collaboration to pursue a Japanese marketing authorization with the goal of bringing the first ever medication designed specifically to target the origin of the disease to Japanese IgAN patients as soon as possible," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas.

Calliditas is entitled receive an initial upfront payment of $20 million upon signing and up to an additional $80 million in pre-defined development and commercialization milestones. Viatris will also pay mid-teens percentage royalties on net sales.

