Calling All Foot Brakers and Toe Draggers: KEEN Launches the Speed Hound, First Ever Kids Shoe Designed Specifically for Young Bikers, Scooters and Skateboarders

PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEEN, Inc. (KEEN), the global footwear brand on a mission to make the outside inclusive and accessible to all, today introduced the KEEN Speed Hound, a durable, sporty shoe for mobile kids. Uniquely designed for wheeled-play, the Speed Hound is packed with kid-friendly features that make it ideal for scooting, skateboarding, biking, and more.

Whether there's a seasoned skateboarder in the family or a toddler on a major milestone mission, the Speed Hound is built to withstand the wear and tear associated with kids on wheels at play. When it comes to riding wheeled toys, children typically drag their feet to assist in braking efforts and to help maintain balance. With these habits in mind, the Speed Hound was born.

"Learning to scooter or ride a bike is notoriously tough on footwear. Up to this point, parents have had to live with kids dragging and shredding their shoes," says Justin McDonald, Director of Marketing for KEEN Kids. "Parents discover quickly that most shoes don't provide enough protection, traction or durability for many of their kids' favorite activities. Our solution: the Speed Hound."

To celebrate the launch of the Speed Hound, KEEN Kids is also partnering with Strider, the #1 global balance bike brand. The two companies are coming together to promote their synergistic missions of getting kids outside and inspiring a lifelong love of bike riding.

"The Speed Hound is the perfect complement to the Strider Bike," said Ryan McFarland, Strider Bikes Founder. "Without pedals or hand brakes, the feet play a major role in helping kids maintain balance on the Strider. These innovative shoes allow them to mount the bike with confidence as they push off towards experiencing fun on two wheels."

The Speed Hound keeps kids safe from the ground up with features including KEEN's iconic toe bumper and heel protection. The durable yet lightweight tough play rubber sole makes for smooth strides while a contoured fit provides security and improved agility. Inspired by car and bike tires, these stylish kicks have tire tread traction that grips and lasts. A breathable liner and Eco Anti-Odor, non-toxic, pesticide free insole for odor control.

Not a second of outside time will be wasted getting geared up as these shoes offer easy on/off with two hook and loop straps and a heel loop. The Speed Hound comes in speedy, kid-approved colors including black camo, purple multi, black/fuchsia/purple, black/evening primrose, and blue depths/red carpet. They are available in stores and online at KEENfootwear.com/kids for $55 in Toddler and Children's sizes, and $60 in Youth sizes.

