CALLING ALL NATURE LOVERS: REYNOLDS WRAP WANTS TO PAY YOU $10,000 TO GRILL OUT AND CHILL OUT IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Reynolds Wrap is offering the ultimate camping experience for grilling gurus looking to feed their appetite for an outdoor adventure at the U.S. national or state parks of their choosing

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From helping meat lovers enjoy the best barbecue in the United States, to supporting rookie grillers in their quest to become grill masters, Reynolds Wrap®, the trusted maker of foil products, has created delicious dream jobs for nearly five years. And now, Reynolds Wrap is officially on the hunt for its first-ever Chief Grillderness Officer, offering the most unique camping experience and dream gig for grill lovers, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

As Chief Grillderness Officer, you'll take your taste buds on the road, equipped with $10,000, a Reynolds Wrap recreational vehicle and grilling essentials (plus plenty of Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil, of course!) for an elevated camping trip at the most dream-worthy U.S. national and state parks destinations of choice.

You and a friend will be able to explore, hike to your heart's content and grill up your favorite meals from sunup to sundown while enjoying some of the most picturesque natural beauty America has to offer!

From now until August 4, interested applicants can submit why they would be the perfect Reynolds Wrap Chief Grillderness Officer by emailing ChiefGrilldernessOfficer@ICFNext.com. Each submission must include:

What your dream camping trip adventure entails, in 200 words or less

Your go-to meal to grill while enjoying the great outdoors

Why YOU would be the perfect Reynolds Wrap Chief Grill derness Officer

derness Officer Feel free to include a photo showing off your favorite grilled creation

Whether you want to enjoy a maple chorizo breakfast skillet on the grill while visiting the Grand Canyon, or grill a delicious burger in the Badlands, Reynolds Wrap will help you chart the perfect path and make sure you have everything you need to grill out and chill out in the great outdoors.

"Summer grilling season is in full swing, and what better way to enjoy a memorable meal than at some of the most incredible outdoor destinations our country has to offer as our Chief Grillderness Officer," said Danielle Chandler, vice president of marketing, Reynolds Brands. "There's nothing better than grilling out with Reynolds Wrap after a long day of exploring and, no matter where you fire up the grill, we're here to make prep, cooking and cleanup a breeze."

For more information about the Reynolds Wrap Chief Grillderness Officer, please visit www.reynoldsbrands.com/chief-grillderness-office or follow Reynolds Wrap on Facebook and Twitter.

