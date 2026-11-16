Calling all Secret Agents: Prudential Singapore launches #PRUSecretAgent recruitment campaign to grow its agency force and meet rising customer needs



EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Secret agent-inspired campaign spans social, digital and out-of-home touchpoints, building up to an early-2027 micro-drama featuring Annette Lee and Lee Kin Mun a.k.a. mrbrown

#PRUSecretAgent, a new recruitment marketing campaign to attract talent to join the leading life insurer. The campaign supports Prudential's plans to boost its agency size and help meet consumers' growing demand for health and protection, wealth accumulation and retirement planning. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – Do you have what it takes to be a Secret Agent? Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") is inviting fresh graduates, mid-career professionals and experienced financial representatives to find out witha new recruitment marketing campaign to attract talent to join the leading life insurer. The campaign supports Prudential's plans to boost its agency size and help meet consumers' growing demand for health and protection, wealth accumulation and retirement planning.

Are You a Secret Agent OOH Ad at Telok Ayer MRT Station

Centred on the question, "Are you a Secret Agent?", the campaign encourages prospective candidates to recognise how their existing skills and qualities could help them succeed as a financial representative in the dynamic insurance industry. The idea is simple: great secret agents and great financial representatives have a lot in common. Both anticipate needs, build trust, spot opportunities and protect what matters.



The campaign rolls out in waves. Two social media contests have been created to spark early interest, while out-of-home advertising runs at Telok Ayer MRT station in November. In January, the campaign culminates in a micro-drama series starring Singaporean actress and content creator Annette Lee and Lee Kin Mun (better known as mrbrown) supported by additional out-of-home advertising.



Mr Rom Lee, Chief Agency Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "We want more people who are keen to build a career that makes a real difference to customers' financial well-being to join us. #PRUSecretAgent is our fresh take on recruitment, and it's designed to get people curious about what this career offers. Behind it is a strong business proposition built on Career, Culture and Company where we have structured programmes, solid advisory resources and a supportive environment that help our people build successful and rewarding careers. We're also giving them more to offer customers. We recently announced that in 2027, we'll be the first life insurer in Singapore to allow our tied agency financial representatives to distribute unit trusts, so they can meet growing demand for holistic financial advice."



At 5,400-strong, Prudential has one of the largest financial representative forces in Singapore. Prospective candidates can choose between two career paths – offering exclusive Prudential products as well as unit trusts in future via Prudential's tied agency or to join its independent financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore (PFA). With the necessary certification, representatives may also specialise in serving high net worth customers with more complex legacy planning needs.



New joiners can build a Career on their own terms, with competitive business allowance and tailored recruitment schemes to fast-track their growth. These schemes cater to fresh graduates, mid-career professionals and experienced financial representatives, and are backed by clear career progression pathways in leadership and business development. The Company adds AI-powered digital tools, mentorship and collaborative learning opportunities. Tying it all together is a high-performance, collaborative Culture where excellence is trained, shared and recognised.



Individuals interested in becoming a Prudential financial representative can visit Prudential's



Bringing the secret agent mission to life



The recruitment campaign adopts the language and imagery of secret agents across multiple touchpoints, inviting audiences to discover their potential and embark on a rewarding career with Prudential.



Launched on 23 September 2026 across Prudential's social media platforms, the campaign introduces the #PRUSecretAgent concept and directs interested individuals to its refreshed



From 2 November 2026, the campaign takes to the streets with creative executions on the platform screen doors at Telok Ayer MRT station for a month.



A micro-drama series starring Singaporean actress and content creator Annette Lee as well as Lee Kin Mun (better known as mrbrown) is set to launch in early 2027. The story follows an agency director whose world changes when two prospective financial representatives join through the #PRUSecretAgent campaign, bringing chaos, love and meaning along with them.



Through these integrated touchpoints, Prudential aims to engage prospective candidates in meaningful and accessible ways, while highlighting the opportunities, support and professional growth that come with a career in financial advisory.



Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore) Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.





News Source: Prudential Singapore

Centred on the question,, the campaign encourages prospective candidates to recognise how their existing skills and qualities could help them succeed as a financial representative in the dynamic insurance industry. The idea is simple: great secret agents and great financial representatives have a lot in common. Both anticipate needs, build trust, spot opportunities and protect what matters.The campaign rolls out in waves. Two social media contests have been created to spark early interest, while out-of-home advertising runs at Telok Ayer MRT station in November. In January, the campaign culminates in a micro-drama series starring Singaporean actress and content creator Annette Lee and Lee Kin Mun (better known as mrbrown) supported by additional out-of-home advertising., said: "We want more people who are keen to build a career that makes a real difference to customers' financial well-being to join us. #PRUSecretAgent is our fresh take on recruitment, and it's designed to get people curious about what this career offers. Behind it is a strong business proposition built on Career, Culture and Company where we have structured programmes, solid advisory resources and a supportive environment that help our people build successful and rewarding careers. We're also giving them more to offer customers. We recently announced that in 2027, we'll be the first life insurer in Singapore to allow our tied agency financial representatives to distribute unit trusts, so they can meet growing demand for holistic financial advice."At 5,400-strong, Prudential has one of the largest financial representative forces in Singapore. Prospective candidates can choose between two career paths – offering exclusive Prudential products as well as unit trusts in future via Prudential's tied agency or to join its independent financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore (PFA). With the necessary certification, representatives may also specialise in serving high net worth customers with more complex legacy planning needs.New joiners can build aon their own terms, with competitive business allowance and tailored recruitment schemes to fast-track their growth. These schemes cater to fresh graduates, mid-career professionals and experienced financial representatives, and are backed by clear career progression pathways in leadership and business development. Theadds AI-powered digital tools, mentorship and collaborative learning opportunities. Tying it all together is a high-performance, collaborativewhere excellence is trained, shared and recognised.Individuals interested in becoming a Prudential financial representative can visit Prudential's website to learn more about the profession, explore available opportunities and register their interest.The recruitment campaign adopts the language and imagery of secret agents across multiple touchpoints, inviting audiences to discover their potential and embark on a rewarding career with Prudential.Launched on 23 September 2026 across Prudential's social media platforms, the campaign introduces the #PRUSecretAgent concept and directs interested individuals to its refreshed JoinPRU recruitment website . To build buzz, Prudential has run two rounds of social media contests on its Instagram, in September and November, where participants stand a chance to win a pair of concert tickets each to a renowned K-pop group's concert in December 2026.From 2 November 2026, the campaign takes to the streets with creative executions on the platform screen doors at Telok Ayer MRT station for a month.A micro-drama series starring Singaporean actress and content creatoras well as(better known as mrbrown) is set to launch in early 2027. The story follows an agency director whose world changes when two prospective financial representatives join through the #PRUSecretAgent campaign, bringing chaos, love and meaning along with them.Through these integrated touchpoints, Prudential aims to engage prospective candidates in meaningful and accessible ways, while highlighting the opportunities, support and professional growth that come with a career in financial advisory.Hashtag: #PrudentialThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.News Source: Prudential Singapore 16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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