Calling on Riveters in Our Nation's Fight Against COVID-19

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On National Rosie the Riveter Day, R.Riveter put out a call to for riveters to rivet hand-sewn face mask covers in an effort to provide much needed supplies to the front lines fighting against COVID-19.

In addition to developing a pattern and initiative to mobilize citizens to sew mask covers, R.Riveter dedicated their recently opened facility in Hardee County, Florida, to producing much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) like masks and gowns. This facility houses a rare cutting table that is in high demand and the facility has been deemed essential to the efforts to fight the virus.



The healthcare system is strained to manage the current crisis and many healthcare workers do not have the proper PPE available to them. PPE is critical to keeping our healthcare workers on the front lines safe; yet it's widely unavailable due to widespread purchasing by consumers.



The CDC has outlined that in a crisis situation, when approved PPE is not available, healthcare workers may resort to a handmade mask or use a mask cover. Millions of handmade masks and covers are now needed.

R.Riveter is a handbag company that has built a remote network of riveters to produce handbags, in support of providing flexible mobile income for military spouses. "Who knew that over the last eight years we were unknowingly building a network capable of responding to this crisis," stated Lisa Bradley, Co-CEO of R.Riveter. "Just as the women supporting the wartime effort during World War II answered the call to assist with supplies and munitions, we are asking the community to answer the call in this effort against a deadly enemy." The brand is largely an ecommerce brand but has two retail locations; one in Southern Pines, North Carolina and one in Columbus, Ohio.

Anyone interested in riveting handmade masks in support of our country's war efforts against COVID-19 should reach out directly to rosieup@rriveter.com .

More information and the pattern for the face mask cover can be downloaded via Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/99786wxopic43dh/Mask-Instructions.pdf?dl=0

Completed mask covers can be donated directly to a facility of the volunteers' choice or mailed to the attention of Rosie, Volunteer Riveter Nation at R.Riveter (1049 South Florida Avenue, Wauchula, FL 33873).

Healthcare organizations that want to receive donations should contact R.Riveter at rosieup@rriveter.com to request assistance and provide any donation requirements and considerations.



R.Riveter is imploring anyone who may have unopened PPE like face masks or gloves to consider donating that now to a local hospital. Such items can also be mailed anonymously to R.Riveter (1049 S Florida Avenue Wauchula, FL 33873), and we will sanitize and donate to a healthcare organization.

For more information on R. Riveter's COVID-19 response, visit www.rriveter.com/masks .

ABOUT R.RIVETER

R.Riveter makes handbags to hire military spouses, and create a greater sense of mission. For more information on R. Riveter, visit www.rriveter.com .

Media Contact:

Allison Bowers

236763@email4pr.com

614-420-5985

www.rriveter.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-on-riveters-in-our-nations-fight-against-covid-19-301030904.html

SOURCE R.Riveter