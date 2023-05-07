|
07.05.2023 18:06:37
Callling for company bosses to get a pay rise is obscene | Letter
FTSE 100 executives already earn 100 times the average UK wage. So why is the head of the London Stock Exchange angling for more, asks Bernie EvansJulia Hoggett, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, should be ashamed of herself (London Stock Exchange chief calls for UK firms to pay bosses more, 3 May). The average pay of £3.4m for FTSE 100 chief executives means that the ratio compared with average workers is over 100:1, something that is clearly unjustifiable. Having an “average total pay” of £33,000 means that in the UK, millions of hard-pressed workers are struggling to make ends meet on wages far below what is needed to manage in this inflation-ridden climate.UK companies have had an appalling record in the last decade of short-termism, with low levels of investment in training and technology but very high levels of remuneration for bosses and shareholders. With companies also accused of keeping the rate of inflation high by driving up prices and therefore profits, calling for a pay rise for already highly paid bosses verges on the obscene. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RISE Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RISE Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RISE Inc.
|21,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.