20.01.2022 14:26:22
Calls for one-off cash payments for people hit by UK energy bills crisis
Thinktank says Rishi Sunak should support millions through £8.5bn programme of ‘helicopter money’The government should adopt a programme of “helicopter money” to support households hit by escalating energy bills, according to a leading thinktank with Labour and Tory MPs on its advisory board.The Social Market Foundation (SMF) said the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, should support millions of low- and middle-income households through the cost of living crisis with a simple programme of US-style one-off cash payments worth £8.5bn. The proposal comes two weeks before the energy regulator, Ofgem, announces a rise of as much as £500 on the annual price cap on energy bills from April. Continue reading...
