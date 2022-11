Calls for UK ban on pre-payment meter installations made under court warrants

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

End Fuel Poverty Coalition fears energy suppliers are using warrants to disconnect poorest ‘by the back door’Campaigners have called for an immediate ban on pre-payment meter (PPM) installations made under court warrants because of fears that energy suppliers are using them to disconnect the poorest, most indebted customers “by the back door”.Energy firms’ licence conditions protect many vulnerable people from formal disconnection over the winter, but the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said transferring households on to PPMs, which require regular top-ups and charge for energy at a higher rate, often prompted people in debt to “self-disconnect”. Continue reading...