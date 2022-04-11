Calls to end banks’ needless bureaucracy piling on the agony for the bereaved

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A new report reveals the onerous tasks, insensitivity and long delays when people try to close the accounts of deceased relativesBereaved families are facing bureaucratic barriers, unsympathetic customer service staff and lengthy delays when trying to close the accounts of a deceased relative.The Cost and Bureaucracy of Dying, a report by campaign group Fairer Finance and the death notification portal Life Ledger, found that some customers’ accounts were accruing charges for weeks after their death. And some investment firms were continuing to apply platform charges until the account closure had been completed. Continue reading...