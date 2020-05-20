Calm Drinks Launches The World's First Multi-vitamin Immunity Boost Drink Infused With CBD

MANCHESTER, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calm Drinks has launched the world's first multi vitamin drink infused with CBD. The orange flavoured sparkling water comes in a 250ml can and has been enriched with 14 essential vitamins and minerals designed to boost the health and immune system of those who drink it.

With personal health and wellbeing at the forefront of consumers' minds, Calm Drinks have created a drink that provides high levels of the recommended daily nutritional allowances in just one daily serving, making it a convenient and great tasting option for consumers to boost their immune system.

Vitamins added include Vitamin C which helps to protect cells and keep them healthy, Vitamin D which helps to keep teeth, bones and muscles healthy, Vitamin E which helps to maintain healthy skin and eyes, and strengthen the body's natural defence against illness and infection and Vitamin B1 which plays a key role in nerve, muscle, and heart function.

Minerals added include Folic Acid which helps the body form healthy red blood cells, Calcium which is needed by the body for healthy bones, muscles, nervous system, and heart, Zinc Oxide which helps the immune system fight off invading bacteria and viruses and Sodium Selenite which helps the immune system work properly and helps prevent damage to cells and tissues.

Each can has also been infused with 10mg of CBD, which has seen its sales soar in the UK month on month, with consumers looking for more natural remedies and supplements. Dr Dani Gordon, a specialist in medicinal cannabis and CBD products believes: "Patients are looking towards natural remedies to mitigate and soothe symptoms of common conditions such as anxiety, as well as other mental and physical health concerns."

The drink is available to purchase on the Calm Drinks website in 1, 4, 6, 12, 24 and 48 packs and will shortly be available in other online and in store retailers.

Available to purchase at https://www.calmdrinks.co.uk/collections/immunity-multi-vitamin

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170729/Calm_Drinks_Orange.jpg

Contact:

Tom Curle

+44 (0)7788-992839 / +44 (0)1625-315020