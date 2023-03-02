|
02.03.2023 20:00:00
CalPortland Company to Discuss Decarbonization Efforts at White House Roundtable Visit
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland® President & CEO, Allen Hamblen will visit the White House on Friday, March 3, 2023 to meet with senior-level officials of the Biden Administration for a Roundtable on Industrial Innovation and Decarbonization.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to share our efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote American manufacturing jobs," stated Allen Hamblen. "CalPortland is committed to working alongside the Biden Administration to achieve our collective carbon neutrality goals and supporting employment for a sustainable future."
Mr. Hamblen will join executives from other major industrial companies and senior labor leaders to collaborate on policies and support needed to reduce carbon emissions and address climate issues.
About CalPortland
CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Jurupa Valley, California. For more information about CalPortland Company and the company's sustainability efforts, visit www.calportland.com .
