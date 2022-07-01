Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 16:00:00

CALPORTLAND® COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CEMENT PLANT, OTHER ASSETS FROM MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS

GLENDORA, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that the purchase of the Redding cement plant and other assets from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was successfully completed on June 30, 2022. In addition to the Redding cement plant in Northern California, the assets include related cement distribution terminals and 14 ready mixed concrete plants located in California.

CalPortland Company (PRNewsfoto/CalPortland Company)

"We are pleased to welcome the new employees and related facilities to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO, CalPortland Company. "These assets will serve an important role in continuing CalPortland's long-standing reputation of providing superior quality and environmentally friendly cement and concrete products to the western United States."

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calportland-completes-acquisition-of-cement-plant-other-assets-from-martin-marietta-materials-301579669.html

SOURCE CalPortland Company

