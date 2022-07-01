|
01.07.2022 16:00:00
CALPORTLAND® COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CEMENT PLANT, OTHER ASSETS FROM MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS
GLENDORA, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that the purchase of the Redding cement plant and other assets from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was successfully completed on June 30, 2022. In addition to the Redding cement plant in Northern California, the assets include related cement distribution terminals and 14 ready mixed concrete plants located in California.
"We are pleased to welcome the new employees and related facilities to the CalPortland family," said Allen Hamblen, President/CEO, CalPortland Company. "These assets will serve an important role in continuing CalPortland's long-standing reputation of providing superior quality and environmentally friendly cement and concrete products to the western United States."About CalPortland
CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calportland-completes-acquisition-of-cement-plant-other-assets-from-martin-marietta-materials-301579669.html
SOURCE CalPortland Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.