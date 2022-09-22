CALSTART HOSTS ZERO-EMISSION TRUCK EXPO AT GLOBAL CLIMATE ENERGY ACTION FORUM

Manufacturers Showcase All-Electric Medium- and Heavy-Duty Trucks Currently Available Including Delivery Trucks, Delivery Vans, a Garbage Truck + More

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART today officially kicked off the Zero-Emission Truck Expo as a part of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh from September 22-23, 2022. Dignitaries from around the world are scheduled to attend the Expo to learn how the transportation industry is ready for a clean energy transition and will see more than a dozen zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks that are currently available.

At the event, displayed trucks will include Amazon's Custom Electric Delivery Vehicle by Rivian, Volvo's VNR Electric, Mack's LR Electric refuse vehicle, Ford's eTransit, Lion6 Electric Truck, Nikola's Tre BEV, Lighting eMotors' ZEV3 Transit Cargo Van, Xos' SV05 stepvan and MDXT, Workhorse's W750 and C1000, Peterbilt's 579EV and International Truck's eMV.

"The future of clean transportation is already here and will be on display at CALSTART's Zero-Emission Truck Expo. With 136 zero-emission truck models currently available for purchase and with many more on the way, CALSTART is proud to play a pivotal role with manufacturers, policy makers, fleets, and regulators to help with zero-emission transportation solutions," said John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART.

CALSTART monitors the market for zero-emissions trucks, noting that as of March 2022, there were 1,200 electric trucks on the road in the U.S. and more than 140,000 more on order.

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles represent just 5% of all vehicles on the road, but they produce more than one-third of transportation emissions globally. Zero-emission trucks and buses are critical to solving the climate crisis, promoting healthier air, and delivering economic, job, and operational benefits.

A nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

