CalTech Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 List

SAN ANGELO, Texas, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalTech, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named CalTech to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

CalTech's CyberDefense Program has been instrumental in us earning this designation. Our program is a carefully researched and fully curated suite of systems and services that have improved the IT security standing of our customers.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

"CalTech is honored to be given the distinction in the Managed Security 100 category. Our team is unmatched in their dedication to safeguard our customers and their clients," said Will Welch, CEO of CalTech. "

The MSP500 list can be found online at http://www.crn.com/msp500.

About CalTech

At CalTech, we help your organization stress less about IT, allowing you to spend more time taking care of your clients, increasing your security standing, and improving the productivity of your team. http://www.caltech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE CalTech Software Systems Inc.