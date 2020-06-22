Calvert Launches the Calvert Institute for Responsible Investing

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvert Research and Management (Calvert), a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. (Eaton Vance), announced today the launch of the Calvert Institute for Responsible Investing (Calvert Institute), an affiliated research institute dedicated to driving positive change by advancing understanding and promoting best practices in responsible investing. Through research, education and collective action, the Calvert Institute seeks to direct the power of the financial markets increasingly to addressing the leading global challenges of our time, including environmental degradation, climate change, racial inequality and social injustice.

As a complement to its internal research and education programs, the Calvert Institute will partner with leading academic organizations, industry groups and other like-minded investors to create and sponsor third-party research focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues of concern to responsible investors.

Responsible investing incorporates ESG factors in investment decision-making and seeks to improve investment and societal outcomes through active ownership. Responsible investors acknowledge the relevance of material ESG factors to their investment performance, and endeavor to invest in a manner that favorably affects global health, stability and sustainability over the long term.

"For many years, Calvert has been a global leader in responsible investing and a catalyst for positive change through our research and engagement efforts," said John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By creating the Calvert Institute, we broaden the scope of our mission and programs in support of responsible investors and society as a whole."

The Calvert Institute will continue Calvert's well-established practice of working with leading academic professionals and supporting innovative research done at academic institutions, governance organizations and specialist research firms. Current research projects include exploring and assessing forms of corporate governance, human capital management, inequality and the financial materiality of gender and racial diversity, ESG integration, public finance, sustainable practices and the global energy transition.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to the further development of responsible investing," said Anne Matusewicz, a director of the Calvert Institute. "We want to help investors understand the role they can play in promoting positive change. Examining race and injustice, climate change and other critical issues will allow us to amplify voices that challenge the status quo based on research results and educate individuals and institutions at various stages of their responsible investment journey."

The work of the Calvert Institute is designed to benefit large asset owners and individual investors alike. To learn more about the Calvert Institute, please contact us at institute@calvert.com.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $21.3 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of April 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $465.3 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

