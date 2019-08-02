CalWest Bancorp Announces Financial Results as of June 30, 2019

CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), the holding company for CalWest Bank, today announced the consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019.

Significant items for the period include:

Net Interest Income improved 20% year-over-year

Non-Interest Expenses increased 27% year-over-year reflecting increased staffing and locations

Net Income for Q2/2019 was $158k less than Q2/2018

The year-over-year increase in deposits centered in DDA and MMA, with purposeful reductions in CDs; DDA deposits increased 32% year-over-year

Nonperforming Loans of only $523 and ALLL-to-Gross Loans of 1.47%

"Loan demand rebounding during the second quarter along with our deposit growth in core deposits drove the improvement in our Net Interest Income. Non-Interest Income is improving as we focus on several cash management initiatives. The year-over-year increase in Non-Interest Expenses reflects the strategic decisions to expand our staff, improve our branch locations, and relocate our administrative office, all of which is having a positive effect on deposit growth,” noted Glenn Gray, President and CEO of CalWest Bancorp and CalWest Bank.

CalWest Bancorp is the parent company of CalWest Bank, a community bank recognized for its exemplary service to entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals located throughout Southern California. The Bank serves the business community through its four branches located in Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Redlands, and a loan production office in Laguna Niguel.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will,” "would,” "should,” "could” or "may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, expected future cash flows on acquired loans, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CalWest Bancorp - Financial Results STATEMENT OF CONDITION (UNAUDITED) ASSETS End of Period Annual 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Change % Cash & Due from Banks $ 5,645,373 $ 4,381,990 29 % Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Balances 34,107,899 15,497,312 120 % Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 39,753,272 19,879,302 100 % Investment Securities 14,556,523 15,302,647 -5 % Real Estate Loans 135,639,517 109,577,437 24 % Commercial and Industrial Loans 31,262,331 23,981,034 30 % Consumer Loans 1,318,336 1,111,830 19 % Gross Loans 168,220,184 134,670,301 25 % Deferred Loan Fees and Discounts (6,301 ) 138,713 -105 % Loans Net of Def Fees and Discounts 168,213,883 134,809,014 25 % Allowance for Loan Losses (2,480,235 ) (2,507,644 ) -1 % Net Loans 165,733,648 132,301,370 25 % Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and Correspondent Bank Stocks 1,691,380 1,509,980 12 % Bank Premises and Equipment 5,041,907 308,240 1536 % Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,370,518 6,216,446 2 % Other Assets 1,277,706 1,484,786 -14 % Total Assets $ 234,424,954 $ 177,002,771 32 % LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL End of Period 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 87,859,594 $ 66,357,981 32 % Int-Bearing Transaction Accounts 8,762,981 10,671,603 -18 % Savings Deposits 23,433,416 26,127,845 -10 % Money Market Deposits 77,386,658 39,110,199 98 % Certificate of Deposits 7,520,404 15,308,813 -51 % Wholesale Brokered Deposits 4,012,250 1,068 100 % Total Deposits 208,975,303 157,577,509 33 % Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 0 % Total Deposits and Int-Bearing liabilities 212,068,303 160,670,509 32 % Other Liabilities 4,914,863 520,943 843 % Total Capital 17,441,788 15,811,319 10 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 234,424,954 $ 177,002,771 32 % CREDIT QUALITY DATA End of Period (UNAUDITED) 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Non-Accruing Loans $ 523 $ 29,398 Foreclosed Assets $ - $ - Total Nonperforming Assets $ 523 $ 29,398 Nonperforming Loans to Gross Loans 0.00 % 0.02 % Nonperfoming assets to Loans 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Gross Loans 1.47 % 1.86 % CAPITAL RATIOS (CALWEST BANK) End of Period 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.33 % 10.45 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 10.66 % 12.95 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.91 % 14.21 %

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 3-Month Period Ended 6-Month Period Ended (IN $000, UNAUDITED) 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 % Change 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 % Change Interest Income $ 2,402 $ 1,960 23 % $ 4,681 $ 3,727 26 % Interest Expense 393 236 67 % 762 466 64 % Net Interest Income 2,009 1,724 17 % 3,919 3,261 20 % Provisions for Loan & Lease Losses (20 ) (38 ) -47 % (46 ) (79 ) -42 % Net Interest after Loan Loss Provisions 2,029 1,762 15 % 3,965 3,340 19 % Service Charges 103 138 -25 % 212 287 -26 % Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income 39 38 3 % 77 76 1 % Gain (Loss) on Investments - - 0 % - 113 -100 % Other Non-Interest Income 57 31 84 % 105 48 119 % Total Non-Interest Income 199 207 -4 % 394 524 -25 % Salaries & Benefits 1,046 961 9 % 2,200 1,915 15 % Occupancy Expense 200 116 72 % 344 217 59 % Other Non-Interest Expenses 636 378 68 % 1,162 784 48 % Total Non-Interest Expense 1,882 1,455 29 % 3,706 2,916 27 % Income Before Taxes 346 514 -33 % 653 948 -31 % Provision for Income Taxes 5 15 0 % 5 15 -67 % Net Income $ 341 $ 499 -32 % $ 648 $ 933 -31 % PER SHARE DATA 3-Month Period Ended 6-Month Period Ended (UNAUDITED) 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 % Change 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 % Change Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 32 % $ 0.01 $ 0.01 31 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 32 % $ 0.01 $ 0.01 31 % Common Dividends $ - $ - 0 % $ - $ - 0 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 Weighted Average Diluted Shares 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 Book Value per Basic Share (EOP) $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 Common Shares Outstanding (EOP) 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 74,036,505 3-Month Period Ended 6-Month Period Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (UNAUDITED) Return on Average Equity (annualized) 7.90 % 12.72 % 7.61 % 13.86 % Return on Average Assets (annualized) 0.61 % 1.12 % 0.60 % 1.13 % Net Interest Margin (Tax-Equivalent) 3.71 % 4.16 % 3.61 % 3.94 % Efficiency Ratio 85.24 % 75.35 % 85.93 % 77.04 % Net Charge-offs to Gross Loans -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.03 % -0.04 %

