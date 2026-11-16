Calytrix Bio To Be Bought By Lilly In Up To $1.5 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Calytrix Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on myeloproliferative neoplasms or MPNs, announced Monday its definitive agreement to be acquired by drug major Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) for up to $1.5 billion in cash.

Under the deal terms, the consideration includes an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.

The acquisition is expected to broaden Lilly's presence in the myeloproliferative neoplasm field and builds on its established capabilities in blood cancers. The deal would also advance outcomes for patients living with essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.

Calytrix Bio, a Massachusetts-based privately held biotechnology company, develops precision, disease-modifying therapies for patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Its lead asset is an investigational biparatopic antibody for mutant calreticulin (mCALR)-driven essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF), designed to deliver disease-modifying pan-mutant activity. It has a safety and convenience profile that supports early intervention and long-term treatment.

Calytrix was founded in 2025 by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, the life sciences venture capital arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Brad Prosek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calytrix Bio, said, "From the beginning, our goal has been to alter the disease course in mCALR-driven ET and MF. This transaction represents an important step toward accelerating that vision. We look forward to Lilly advancing the program through the clinic and exploring its potential to benefit patients across the disease spectrum."

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, LLY shares were trading at $1,455.55, up 0.70 percent.

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