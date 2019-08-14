Calyx Peak Companies Nabs Former COO of MedMen

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-state cannabis operator Calyx Peak Companies announced today that cannabis industry veteran Ben Cook, former COO of MedMen, has joined the company's executive team as Chief Operating Officer. Ben will have responsibility for cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, sales and compliance across all of Calyx Peak's operating markets.

"We're especially proud to solidify our executive team with skilled and passionate leaders as we ramp up for Calyx Peak's next stage of growth," says Ed Schmults, CEO of Calyx Peak Companies. "Ben has a stellar record of driving innovation and operational excellence. I'm proud to welcome him to the Calyx Peak team as we work to achieve a dominant position in the rapidly evolving cannabis market."

As COO of MedMen, Ben Cook was responsible for end-to-end operational oversight supporting more than 70 stores and 12 production facilities. Prior to his work within the cannabis industry, Cook held senior operating positions at Walmart, Target, and Apple. As Chief Supply Chain Officer at Sam's Club, Ben was responsible for supply chain oversight for 600 large format stores and a $3 billion e-commerce business.

"Ben's impressive track record in creating an omni-channel experience for customers and improving operational efficiency will be crucial for our future success," adds Schmults. "And as a US Army veteran, I know he gets things done!"

"Calyx Peak Companies is a true leader within the rapidly evolving cannabis industry," says Cook. "I am very much looking forward to playing a role in their continued growth story."

About Calyx Peak Companies

Calyx Peak Companies is a leading multi-state operator looking to lead the legal cannabis revolution. The company operates over 300,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities across multiple states. Calyx Peak launched with a small investment in Nevada and quickly expanded to four states. It is also the proud owner of lauded cannabis brand Josh D, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and second-place finisher at The 2018 Emerald Cup in the Licensed Mixed Light Flower Category, and Song Brands, a premium cannabis brand founded by Dr. Paul Song. Calyx Peak Companies continues to invest in its brands and operations in its drive to achieve a dominant position in the rapidly evolving cannabis market. For more information, please visit www.calyxpeak.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Lieu

Email: jessica@tylerbarnettpr.com

Related Images

calyx-peak-companies-logo.jpg

Calyx Peak Companies logo

ben-cook-coo-of-calyx-peak.png

Ben Cook, COO of Calyx Peak Companies

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyx-peak-companies-nabs-former-coo-of-medmen-300901677.html

SOURCE Calyx Peak Companies