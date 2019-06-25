Calyxt® Reiterates 2019 Guidance and Gives Business Update During June 25 Investor Day

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a healthy food ingredients company, will host an Investor & Analyst Day at the Company’s headquarters on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. During the event, the Company will reiterate its 2019 financial guidance and give a business update covering the following points:

Affirmation of 2019 guidance: Projected FY 2019 revenue of $7-8 million Projected FY 2019 cash burn of $3-3.5 million per month Projected FY 2019 working capital of $2-3 million financed internally

Announcing more than one dozen customers for soybean meal and Calyno™ oil

Currently sold out of meal, with planned additional crush in July

Landus Cooperative represents future revenue opportunity on meal sales

Calyno™ oil is marketed through Sysco Foods, the previously announced broadline foodservice distributor

Grower planting progress of Calyxt High Oleic Soybean is in line with industry average

The presentation materials are available on www.calyxt.com/investors and a replay of the business presentation will be available on June 26, 2019.

About Calyxt

Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver good food that is good for you.

Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

Calyxt®, Calyno™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

