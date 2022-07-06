|
Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless Broadband Technology Selected for US Army Force Protection Program
Security Surveillance System (SSS) program to upgrade global base security with broadband communications infrastructure
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that they have delivered the initial order of Microwave Line-of-Sight radios to Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC) as a part of the the SSS program. ATSC is the prime contractor for the $191 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the U.S. Army's SSS program of record and a leader in force protection systems and border and maritime surveillance systems. The single award IDIQ contract with ATSC has an estimated completion date in 2029.
"Federal security surveillance systems demand the best available performance and must include the most stringent security and rugged capabilities," said Bryan Sheppeck, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks' defense portfolio fully meets or exceeds these requirements. We are proud to contribute to another strong national defense communications program."
Cambium Networks' federal and defense solutions are vetted wireless communications for military battlefield, border, garrison and infrastructure applications with the following certifications:
- FIPS 140-2
- NTIA SPS
- JF12 spectrum certification
- MIL-STD-810H
- Multiple layers of FIPS-validated security including physical, certificate, and over-the-air-rekey security
- TAA Compliant hardware and ancillary items
Cambium Networks provides a comprehensive suite of hardware, software and managed solutions that support multi-gigabit connectivity for federal, municipal, enterprise and service provider applications. The comprehensive wireless fabric portfolio of Wi-Fi access points, switches and fixed wireless technologies—all unified by the cnMaestro™ cloud management system—enables networks to run efficiently and easily scale to meet increasing demand.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.
