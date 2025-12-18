Cambium Networks Aktie
Cambium Networks Receives Partial Nasdaq Compliance; Names Mitchell Cohen Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), a provider of networking solutions, on Thursday said it received a partial compliance letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on December 12.
The panel confirmed the company is now in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule but remains non-compliant with the Periodic Filing Rule. The panel will retain jurisdiction until April 8, 2026, and Cambium will be subject to a mandatory monitoring period through December 12, 2026. If the company falls out of compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during that period, Nasdaq may move to delist the stock.
Separately, Cambium Networks announced the appointment of Mitchell Cohen as interim chief financial officer and principal financial officer, effective immediately. John Waldron, who had been serving in the role on an acting basis, will step down and continue as a senior financial advisor.
Cambium said Cohen brings experience across public companies, private equity and high-growth organizations and has served as interim chief financial officer at several companies since 2022.
Cambium Networks shares were up more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.55, down 4.32% on Wednesday.
