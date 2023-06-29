Cambria Hotels debuts third Colorado location in the heart of the Rocky Mountains

Latest addition brings alpine-inspired, upscale amenities to top outdoor destination in the Mountain West

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues the rapid expansion of its contemporary upscale brand, Cambria Hotels, with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain. The four-story, 127-room property is the third Cambria hotel to open in Colorado, joining Fort Collins and Denver International Airport, fueling the brand's continued growth in sought-after outdoor recreation and leisure markets.

Conveniently situated at 670 Copper Road in Summit County just 70 miles west of Denver on I-70, the newest Cambria Hotel places travelers just steps away from Copper Mountain's breathtaking skiing and hiking trails. The property features design elements influenced by the active Copper Mountain lifestyle, along with nature-inspired hues that mimic the panoramic views of the alpine landscape. Centrally located with easy access to Leadville, Vail, and Lake Dillon, guests can enjoy a wide range of winter and summer outdoor activities including MTB trails and Vail Pass. The new hotel provides modern travelers with upscale amenities and approachable indulgences, including:

Sophisticated guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush premium bedding

Immersive spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Onsite dining with carefully-curated bar menus at Element 29 Bar & Bistro that capture the local flavors, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation, including hot tubs

Customizable, unique meeting and event spaces available throughout Copper Village

Cambria Contactless Concierge text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders and more

Mobile check-in option

Free WiFi and other tech-friendly features

"Cambria has always been committed to growing in highly sought-after markets, and the opening of the Cambria Hotel in Copper Mountain—a thriving ski village in the heart of the Rocky Mountains—represents a natural build on this strategy," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether they take part in Copper Mountain's exceptional skiing or hiking, or soak in the area's rich history, we know that the Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain will create the unparalleled upscale experience that guests have come to know and love from Cambria Hotels."

Cambria Hotels participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at nearly 7,400 hotels across 22 brands located in 45 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of proprietary cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, and ChoiceMAX, a mobile-friendly revenue management tool that continuously adapts to changes in the market using real-time data. Additionally, the award-winning Choice University educational platform delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

The Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain is proudly operated by O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, a hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and staffing of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties for some of the country's leading national and independent brands across the nation. Cambria Hotel Copper Mountain is the fifth Cambria hotel owned by O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC. More than 68 Cambria hotels are currently open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Nashville, and Phoenix. There are currently more than 68 Cambria hotels open and nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including future development and anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, email: development@choicehotels.com.

