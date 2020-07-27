Cambria Hotels Expands South Carolina Footprint With Greenville Opening

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its rapid growth across the country with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Greenville. The four-story, 126-room hotel, which is the brand's fifth property in the Palmetto State, is ready to welcome guests who are getting back on the road.

The Cambria Hotel Greenville is located at 135 Carolina Point Pkwy., a short drive from the corporate headquarters of Michelin North America and a corporate campus for TD Bank. Guests can enjoy downtown Greenville's many restaurants and shops along the city's Main Street, as well as convenient access to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, TD Convention Center, area universities and the Greenville Zoo. The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is also a short 15-minute drive from the Cambria Hotel Greenville, making it easy for leisure and business travelers alike to explore the region.

"South Carolina is full of warm and welcoming destinations, and Greenville specifically encapsulates some of the best that the state has to offer," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "When travelers are ready to hit the road again, the Cambria Hotel Greenville will be ready to welcome them and help them experience the city's rich history and attractions. This hotel is the latest addition to Cambria's ever-growing portfolio of locally inspired properties, featuring amenities and immersive design elements that keep guests coming back."

The Cambria Hotel Greenville features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

On-site dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options.

Seasonal outdoor pool and sun deck.

Multi-function meeting and event space.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Greenville is the third Cambria property developed by Four Raines, LLC in South Carolina.

"We are excited to grow our presence in South Carolina and to be a part of the fastest-growing county in the state," said Grey Raines, managing partner of Four Raines, LLC and president of Raines Hospitality, Inc. "This would not be possible without our devoted team working incredibly hard over the last 14 months, especially during these last few weeks, to pull it all together and open the doors to our first guests."

All Choice-branded hotels are also participating inCommitment to Clean, which is the company's global, holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools they need to help Choice-branded hotels achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

There are over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., with 82 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels ®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

