Cambrian Bio launches Amplifier Therapeutics to develop clinical-stage AMPK activator

The New York based biotech company announces launch of Amplifier Therapeutics to develop the clinical stage pan-AMPK activator, ATX-304

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating and preventing chronic diseases of aging, today announced the launch of its new pipeline company, Amplifier Therapeutics. The organization will develop ATX-304, a pan-AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) activator. Amplifier has acquired Betagenon AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, which has discovered novel AMPK activators and will continue development as a part of the Amplifier team.

AMPK is a key energy sensor activated when energy levels in the cell are low. This mechanism increases ATP generation, bringing sugar from the blood into the cell, and mobilizing fat to produce more energy from fatty acids. AMPK is activated upon increased energy demand, such as exercise, fasting, and reduced oxygen supply. Our body's ability to activate AMPK decreases as we age. Given the central role of AMPK in whole body energy regulation, AMPK activators have broad potential therapeutic applications in metabolic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and cancer.

"AMPK is one of the most sought-after drug targets in aging research," said James Peyer, PhD, CEO of Cambrian Bio. "Amplifier and Cambrian are thrilled to work with the former Betagenon team and investors to develop a first-of-its-kind AMPK activator. ATX-304 has broad therapeutic potential and has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in early clinical studies. A safe and effective AMPK activator could be a life-changing medicine for patients and have the potential to prevent major chronic diseases."

Amplifier Therapeutics will be led by industry veteran James Hall, MD, PhD. Dr. Hall joined as the CEO of Betagenon AB in 2021 and was previously the Head of Cardiovascular Business Development at AstraZeneca.

"ATX-304 has the capability of positively impacting multiple aging-related diseases. We look forward to the continued development of ATX-304 to achieve its greatest potential with the experienced and imaginative Cambrian team," said Dr. Hall.

Together with James Hall, Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt, MD, Cambrian's EVP of Clinical Development, will lead the strategy and execution of ATX-304's clinical development plan. Cambrian Bio and Amplifier Therapeutics will initiate a Proof of Mechanism Phase 1b study later this year. For more information, please visit www.Amplifier-Tx.com.

About Amplifier Therapeutics

Amplifier Therapeutics, a Sweden-based biopharmaceutical company, is focused on the development of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator compounds to treat diseases associated with aging including metabolic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and cancer. ATX-304 was discovered by three leading AMPK researchers: Helena Edlund, Thomas Edlund, and the late Olof Karlsson. For more information, please visit www.Amplifier-Tx.com.

About Cambrian Bio

Cambrian Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on treating and preventing chronic diseases of aging. Cambrian Bio is building therapeutics that increase healthspan - the period of life spent in good health. As a Distributed Development Company, Cambrian advances multiple scientific breakthroughs, and through this multi-asset approach it attracts top caliber R&D experts as well as experienced business leaders that many single asset early stage biotechs are unable to access. Cambrian Bio's approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve the overall quality of life during aging. To date, Cambrian has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in its pipeline. For more information, please visit https://www.cambrianbio.com/ or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn.

