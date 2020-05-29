Cambridge Federal is Providing Essential Services to Recently Graduating Healthcare Professionals by Offering LiveScan Fingerprinting Services During COVID19

CAMBRIDGE, Md., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chesapeake College students reached out to Michael Ross, CEO of Cambridge Federal, in regards to our Fingerprinting services and asked if we would open our office to assist in deploying 40+ new nursing students into the field. Once opened, our Kent Island team noticed the high demand for Fingerprinting and Background checks needed. Thus, Cambridge Federal worked diligently to open up a new office location in Catonsville, MD to be open 5 days a week from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

"We were receiving over 100 calls a day in regards to our Fingerprinting Services, the phone call from Rachel Moberly, a Chesapeake College student who is graduating from the Nursing Program, telling me how she and her 40+ classmates needed to get fingerprinted in order to take the Nclex and to start working, truly highlighted the need. Due to COVID19; Cambridge Federal is assisting to deploy as many Nurses and Doctors into the medical field…we need them." - Michael Ross, CEO of Cambridge Federal.

State of Maryland's stay at home orders came into effect on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM; which impacted small local businesses and other major corporations. One of the many small local businesses that were affected by the stay at home order were all of the local LiveScan Fingerprinting Services in the State. Due to COVID19, it really impacted our medical personnel's' ability to obtain or renew their medical licenses. Cambridge Federal immediately jumped into action and diligently opened-up its Kent Island office location to help alleviate the demand of Fingerprinting Services for Medical Personnel. To help address a six-week backlog for fingerprinting services in the state of Maryland, in conjunction with ICS Security, Cambridge Federal opened up a new location in Catonsville, MD.

"Mike and Lauren, we cannot thank you enough for being so accommodating in helping our class get fingerprinted locally in order to apply for our nursing licenses. In a time of stress and uncertainty for us as 4th semester nursing students, you took a huge burden off by making this process so easy for us. We truly appreciate you working with us to make this happen so quickly…" - Chesapeake College MGW Nursing Class of 2020.

COVID19 not only put everyone's life on the line, but also put our medical personnel's licenses at risk. Cambridge Federal continues to work diligently with the help of ICS Security Services to provide LiveScan Fingerprinting services for our local communities to ensure that our medical personnel can focus on combating COVID19.

To learn more about Cambridge Federal and our current operating locations please visit our website at http://www.c-fed.com and we also can be reached at 410-221-7546.

About Cambridge Federal, LLC

Cambridge Federal (CF) is a certified HUBZone, Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) and DoT Small Business Enterprise (SBE) with Headquarters in Cambridge, Maryland, now with offices in Stevensville and Catonsville, MD. CF is a MD LiveScan provider, Private Detective Agency, Security Guard Agency, and a Security Systems Agency. CF holds a Master GSA master contract, the MD CATS+ contract and various other US Gov't Agency contracts. CF is committed to fostering economic development and career opportunities for the surrounding community. To learn more, please visit http://www.c-fed.com or call (410) 221-7546.

About ICS Security Services

ICS Security is a locally-owned, private security company providing trustworthy, proactive, hands-on protection services to people and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, DC. With over 75 years of combined law enforcement and business experience, we understand our customers' business models, the risks inherent within their customer segments, and the security services necessary to protect them against the evolution of threats they face. To learn more, please visit http://www.icsprotection.com or give us a call at (410) 719 - 8796.

SOURCE Cambridge Federal